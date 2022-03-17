Dubai: For the first time in the history of the contest, a Ghanaian won the coveted title of Western Union Camp ka Champ — Season 15. The first-place winner, Kelvin Kwabna, an employee of Farnek Services, walked away with a cash prize of Dh30,000.
Kelvin, who was excited and emotional at the same time, said: “I want to thank God and my friends who were solidly behind me right through the competition. It is an experience I cannot forget. Music in general has been my passion. When I heard about the Camp ka Champ auditions, I decided to give it my best. Regarding my plans for the prize money, I will invest part of it in my career and part of the money will be donated to an orphanage. I would also like to give a share to my family and friends who, through thick and thin, believed in my craft.”
The three runners-up — Bhupinder Singh, Amandeep Singh from India and Amir Mumtaz from Pakistan — were awarded with cash prizes of Dh1,500 each!
More than 2,000 residents of Dubai Asset Management’s Nuzul Accommodation in Jebel Ali witnessed the grand finale on March 13.
Western Union Camp ka Champ was supported by Dubai Asset Management, Parajohn, Veesham Printing Press and conceptualised and executed by Right Track Advertising.