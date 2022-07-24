Dubai:The 25th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises is offering up to 90 per cent off across leading retail brands for the DSS Flash Sale, only on Monday, July 25.
Participating brands in more than 25 of Dubai’s malls and shopping centres will be offering these discounts.
For one day only, the DSS Flash Sale will feature offers across fashion, home and outdoor furnishings, perfumes and cosmetics, optics, electronics as well as supermarket and department stores.
