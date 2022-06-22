Abu Dhabi: Following the launch of Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign at Arabian Travel Market this year, the innovative Abu Dhabi Summer Pass is now live on summerpass.visitabudhabi.ae.
Developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the pass rounds up the top sights and experiences of the UAE capital in an exclusive all-access bundle, and is valid until August 31, 2022.
Family fun
Offering world-class hospitality, family fun, and entertainment to residents and visitors, Abu Dhabi is making the destination even more accessible with the new Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, which is priced at Dh599 for adults and Dh499 for children between 4 and 17 years of age. The pass is complimentary for children aged 3 and below.
Holders of the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass can ride the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, meet their favourite DC Superheroes at Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, and enjoy more than 40 rides and slides at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.
What is included
The pass also includes a one-day visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as discounted access to 13 cultural landmarks and institutions across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Jahili Fort, and Qasr Al Muwaiji.
The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass also covers complimentary transportation within the city on the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Busnetwork and within Yas Island on the Yas Express.
Discounts
Visitors can also obtain the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, saving up to 50 percent, when booking their stay from a selection of 40 world-class hotels on summer.visitabudhabi.ae, that includes W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.