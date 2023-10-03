The main task of German consulates abroad is to promote trade and cultural relations as well as to provide consular and legal services. In this vein, the German Consulate General in Dubai is assisting Germans living in Dubai and in all seven Emirates with regard to passports, certificates and legal documents and helping German citizens in emergencies. To enhance people-to-people relations between Germany and the UAE residents, we issue thousands of visas each year for travel to Germany.
Together with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK), the Consulate is assisting German companies with their activities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, aiming to enhance mutual trade and investment. Many German companies have their regional headquarters in this bustling city. For German businesses, Dubai is a major trade show hub, and an ever-growing number of companies join us at the German pavilion at leading exhibitions, such as GITEX, BIG 5 and Arab Health.
The German International School Dubai (DISD) and the German International School Sharjah (DISS) truly are places that bring the German communities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates together. They are flagships in our cultural relations with the UAE. This was emphasised by the high-level visit of German Minister of State, Tobias Lindner to the German International School Dubai in June.
We are proud to work with many strong partners here in the UAE. Together with the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), we recently presented the joint exhibition, Future Innovation and Energy Transition for a Better Life, in the run-up to COP 28, along with panel discussions on GCC’s road to net zero and on innovative solutions to the multidimensional challenges of a global energy transition. In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, our activities in the next few months will focus on this topic. There is an exciting art exhibition coming up in this context. Follow us on social media for details.