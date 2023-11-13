Dubai: UAE’s biggest private school group GEMS Education has announced a Children’s Services department across all its 44 schools in the UAE and Qatar.
The initiative covers a wide range of provisions, including wellbeing, inclusion, safeguarding, ‘GEMS For Life’, Special Educational Needs (SEN), English as an Additional Language (EAL), and gifted and talented student focus.
In coordination with the Chief Education Officer and GEMS’ Senior Vice Presidents, the team will introduce “the latest best practice execution” and data across its wide spectrum of delivery.
Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer of GEMS Education, who has introduced the new team as part of a five-year education strategy, said: “The introduction of our Children’s Services department is a testament to our dedication to providing a world-class, inclusive education with a holistic approach.”
David Irish, Senior Vice President of Children’s Services at GEMS, said: “The Children’s Services department represents a collaborative effort to offer comprehensive support that addresses various aspects of our students’ development. We are very excited about the positive impact this initiative will have on our students’ lives and their future success.”
He added: “This initiative from GEMS Education will empower students and provide them with a nurturing environment where they can flourish academically, emotionally, and socially, no matter what walk of life they choose.”
Maryssa O’Connor, Senior Vice resident, Education, said: “The Safeguarding and Inclusion teams at GEMS are great examples of dedicated expertise and experience already working very proactively within our schools and bringing huge added value to the students as and when required. We are now building on those solid foundations substantially with the introduction of a combined Children’s Services department under David’s experienced leadership.”