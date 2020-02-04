No need to visit GDRFA office for technical issues, says official

Amer call Centre Image Credit: GDRFA

Dubai: Customers facing technical issues while applying for online service at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) can now contact a toll free number.

The GDRFA Dubai said people facing issues while applying online for entry permits, new residency, renew residency and other services, can call 8005111.

“Any problems, suggestions or complaints about our online services on GDRFA Dubai website or smart application can be solved by calling Amer call centre which operates 24 hours all through the week,” Major Salim Bin Ali, director of the Amer Department for Happiness of Customers at GDRFA Dubai said.

Amer Call Centre Image Credit: Supplied

Maj Bin Ali said earlier customers who faced technical problems had to visit the department to solve the problem.

“Sometimes, customers have technical problems when they apply to entry permits, new and renew residency permits, change their status, updating personal data, online services for companies like losing establishments card. They can call Amer call centre to solve the problem now,” Maj Bin Ali added.

According to Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director of GDRFA-Dubai, the new initiative is part of the department’s plan to make all their services online to cut time and effort on customers and spread happiness.

Anisa Bin Dhabooi, head of Customers Information Department at GDRFA-Dubai, told Gulf News, that customers can send emails to gdrfa@dnrd.ae for any inquires about GDRFA services.

“We have more than 50 employees answering the public around the clock for any inquiry. Our employees are trained to solve the problems over the phone,” Bin Dhabooi said.

Amer call centre received 1.2 million inquires last year and 40 per cent of the cases were about people checking the status of their applications.

What the centre can help residents with:

Entry permits

Renew entry permit

Changing the status

Online services inquiries

Recover lost deposit receipt for companies and individuals

Losing establishment cards

Recover username and password

Issuing residency permit for wife and children

Losing, issuing and renewing passport for Emiratis

How to get answers for GDRFA services: