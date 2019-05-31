Dubai: Eid working hours at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will be from 9am to 1pm on June 2 and 3 at Manara customer service centre, it was announced on Thursday.

The GDRFA can also be reached at anytime through various communication channels, whether that be the toll-free number “Amer” (8005111) that operates 24 hours or through the social media via Instagram and Twitter. For more information about branch locations, visit the official website of the GDRFA Dubai at www.dnrd.ae, as well as the smart application of GDRFA Dubai.