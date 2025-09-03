She urged Israel to suspend settlement plans , saying: “Extremists of any kind cannot be allowed to dictate the region’s trajectory. Peace requires courage, persistence and a refusal to let violence define our choices.”

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, told Reuters the Accords were designed to support Palestinians and their “legitimate aspiration for an independent state.”

The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco recognised Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords during Donald Trump’s first term in office, breaking with the Arab consensus that ties should wait until Palestinian statehood was secured.

He added that the settlements administration within the defence ministry had in recent months drawn up maps which would apply Israeli sovereignty to approximately 82 per cent of the West Bank.

The accords were seen as a diplomatic triumph for Trump, who, in his second term, hopes to persuade Saudi Arabia to also normalise ties with Israel and further ease its regional isolation.

The warning from Abu Dhabi came as Belgium became the latest country to announce it would recognise Palestine at the United Nations, further intensifying pressure on Israel.

Israel has also recently advanced construction of the controversial E1 settlement east of Jerusalem, a project widely condemned as illegal under international law and seen by critics as undermining the prospect of a contiguous Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Smotrich said annexation would permanently take “the idea of dividing our tiny land and establishing a terrorist state at its centre off the agenda once and for all.”

