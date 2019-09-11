It would undermine efforts by the international community to reach a peaceful solution

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Foreign Minister and International Cooperation. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives/WAM

Abu Dhabi-The UAE has strongly denounced and categorically reject Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement to annex lands from the occupied West Bank if he is re-elected.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “Netanyahu's declaration is a serious escalation that breaches all international conventions and resolutions, and an expression of electoral exploitation in its worst form, without respect to the legitimacy of international resolutions.

He added that Netanyahu’s declaration would undermine efforts by the international community to reach a peaceful solution to the Palestinian cause. “This irresponsible electoral announcement threatens to undermine long decades of efforts by the international community’s to find a fair and just solution to the Palestinian question, which is a central issue to Arabs and Muslims,” Shaikh Abdullah emphasised.