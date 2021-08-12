Studnets of GEMS Metropole School rejoice after publication of GCSE results on Thursday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE schools reported stellar performances by Year 11 students in GCSE results announced today, with several students across the country scoring top grades despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the United Kingdom schools’ board exams were not held because of the pandemic. The students were assessed based on the grades evaluated by their teachers using their performances during the academic year. Most schools reported a 100 per cent pass rate, with the top scorer bagging either 9 or 8 grades.

Top scorers

Riti Dinesh of Dubai British School Jumeirah Park achieved 9s in all of her 11 GCSE subjects, while Brighton College Dubai’s head girl, Madeleine Cranitch, was awarded an impressive 9 Grade 9s/A*, the schools said.

Saim Ahmad

Several students reported stand-out subject performances in fine arts, biology, mathematics and music, said Nav Iqbal, principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School — Motor City. He said the students have achieved a fantastic set of results, which is testament to their hard work and the great efforts of the teachers.

El Zahhar Jana, Repton School

“Our inclusive cohort of students have shown that 21 per cent achieved grades 9-8, 76 per cent achieved grades 9-5, and 89 per cent gained 9-4 grades. Impressively, 38 of our students achieved at least one grade 9. Our highest achieving students gained seven 9s and one 8.”

At GEMS Al Barsha National School, 21.4 per cent students grabbed 9 while 42.9 per cent students scored 9-8.

At Dubai British School Jumeirah Park’s GCSE, 47 per cent of the students grabbed A* while 63 per cent received A*A.

Rebecca Coulter

Rebecca Coulter, principal of DBSJP said: “We are delighted with our 2021 GCSE results, with 82 per cent of our students achieving the highest possible grades in more than 25 GCSE subjects. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them and we are pleased to celebrate their hard work, effort and achievement. The challenging circumstances overcome by the students throughout the course of the last academic year have demonstrated their resilience, maturity and strength of character.”

“Special congratulations go to Riti Dinesh on her stunning performance, achieving 11 grade 9s at GCSE,” she added.

Saim Ahmed of Aldar Academies achieved 10 grade 9s in the school’s record-breaking results, the school said.

Simon Jodrell

As many as 38 per cent of the cohort Dubai British School Emirates Hills (DBSEH) achieved A* and 58 per cent A*A. Simon Jodrell, principal DBS EH, said: “It is with immense pride that I congratulate the Year 11 students at DBSEH on their GCSE results today. We are even prouder of these results as we are a non-selective and inclusive school. The commitment to a two year course in such uncertain times has been incredible and today they have been rightly rewarded with a set of outstanding results that both reflects their personal effort and achievements and, will stand them in good stead as they enter the Sixth Form at DBS EH.”

Marina Perez Martin, Repton Abu Dhabi

First cohorts

Brighton College Dubai’s first-ever cohort of GCSE graduates are celebrating outstanding results, with 55 per cent achieving an impressive Grade 9-8 (A*).

Paving their way to a very bright future, the college’s pupils have collectively achieved 29 per cent Grade 9, 55 per cent Grade 9-8 (A*), and so forth.

More impressive is the value-added that each pupil has achieved in their examinations, which on an average is a positive +1.92. “This means that they have achieved, on an average, nearly two grades above the predicted grades they were given from external, globally recognised tests at the time they joined the college. Emirati pupil Lora Atatreh has achieved an impressive value-added score of +2.4 across her 9 GCSE subjects,” the school stated.

From the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, Repton Abu Dhabi presented its inaugural Year 11 GCSE cohort, with students achieving exemplary results along with its sister school, while Repton Dubai celebrated outstanding performances for the 12th consecutive year.

As the first IGCSE cohort from Repton Abu Dhabi, students from the Fry Campus set the precedent, with 100 per cent of students achieving 5 or more GCSE grades 9-4 (A*-C), while 44 per cent were awarded the maximum grade 9/8’s (A*) and 64 per cent of entries achieved the grade 9-7’s (A*-A), an exceptional academic benchmark for future cohorts to follow.

Repton Dubai showcased similar results with students triumphing an average grade 7 (A grade) and exceeding the benchmark set by last year’s cohort. A total of 39 per cent were awarded grades 9-8 (A*) with 58 per cent entries achieving 9-7(A*-A).