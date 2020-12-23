Civil Defence urge residents to follow safety rules for storage and use of gas cylinders

Gas cylinders loaded on a vehicle. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Ajman: Two Indian men sustained moderate injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at an apartment in a building located in the Al Hamidyah area of Ajman last Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11pm in the apartment’s kitchen. When police and paramedic personnel arrived at the scene, they found the site badly damaged, including the kitchen, though there was no fire. Two Indian men sustained injuries and were moved to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah. One of the injured, aged 21, was later discharged from hospital while the other person, aged 47, and identified as S.K., received second-degree burn injuries on his left hand and both his legs. He had to undergo two surgeries, according to medical sources at the hospital. He is still in hospital though his condition has improved.

Ajman Civil Defence have urged residents to follow safety instructions for storage and usage of gas cylinders. The have been advised to keep these cylinders away from direct sunlight or any source of heat and also away from stoves. Regular checks for structural damage and leaks are also crucial. Moreover, cylinders need to be always kept in an upright position and in well-ventilated and covered areas, Civil Defence advised.

LPG safety tips:

According to UAE-based Adnoc, LPG users should keep the following points in mind regarding transportation and storage of cooking gas cylinders:

Safe transport:

Keep cylinders away from flames and sparks.

Do NOT transport more than two cylinders at a time in one car.

Do NOT leave cylinders inside the car during the summer.

Do NOT keep cylinders lying horizontally, to avoid rolling.

Do NOT place cylinders inside the passenger cabin of vehicles.

Safe storage:

Keep cylinders in a well-ventilated, well drained and covered are.a

Place cylinders properly in an upright position.

Always follow safety instructions:

Keep cylinders away from sunlight or heat and away from the stove.