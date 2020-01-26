Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize in New Delhi on Saturday Image Credit:

ABU DHABI: Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, was awarded the ‘Gandhi Peace Prize in recognition of his achievements in promoting peace and tolerance around the world. Al Jarwan was awarded the prize at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs of India during the 39th International Convention of NRIs (non-resident Indian citizens) which began in New Delhi on January 25 and concluded the Republic Day.

Al Jarwan was also honoured for establishing and heading the council, which has over 60 member countries and parliaments and more than 50 organisations and universities operating in the area of peace and tolerance. Several leading scientific and cultural figures operating outside India were also honoured during the event.