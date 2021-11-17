Dubai: The UAE is ranked first globally for people walking at night safely, according to the Gallup Global Law and Order 2021.
According to Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report, the UAE scored 95 per cent for people feeling safe when walking alone at night.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account announcing the results.
“The UAE is first globally for people walking alone safely at night according to Gallup Report 2021. Security is a blessing, feeling safety brings serenity and reassurance to people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the UAE. O my Lord! Make the UAE a country of peace and security and a haven of serenity and reassurance,” the Vice-President added.
The UAE was followed by Norway, which came second on the index with 93 per cent, and China 91 per cent.
In the highest law and order index, the UAE came second with a score of 93 points after Norway, which was ranked as the top country with 94 points.
Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attributed the UAE’s new achievement to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.