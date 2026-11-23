Ministry reduces exemption application preparation time from 15 minutes to one
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has reduced the processing time for certain industrial services from five days to just five minutes, under a major overhaul of government procedures aimed at simplifying operations for manufacturers and investors.
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the ministry had combined 15 services for industrial investors into a single integrated process, with some transactions now completed instantly.
Speaking during the launch of the UAE government's new service model on Monday, Al Jaber explained that the changes followed consultations with customers and industrial investors to identify unnecessary requirements and simplify procedures.
The number of fields applicants must complete has been reduced from 275 to zero, while the time required to prepare an exemption application has fallen from 15 minutes to just one minute.
The reforms have also saved ministry employees approximately 14,600 working hours annually, according to Al Jaber.
He explained that the ministry began by redesigning procedures around investors' needs, allowing manufacturers to spend less time on administrative requirements and focus instead on expanding production, improving productivity and growing their businesses.
Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in the new system, helping identify the needs of investors and manufacturers, analyse and verify information, and recommend relevant services proactively.
Through Mira, the UAE government's new AI-powered personal assistant, investors will be able to access support for industrial production permits, customs exemptions, conformity certificates, value-added requirements and rules-of-origin procedures.
Al Jaber stressed that the ministry's ambition was to support industrial investors throughout their business journey, from the initial idea and factory establishment to product development and expansion into international markets.