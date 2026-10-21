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Body recovered after report of suspected suicide from Sheikh Jaber Bridge

Rescue teams recover body after suspected suicide attempt, identity remain unclear

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The incident was reported on Tuesday evening, prompting an emergency response by firefighting and rescue teams from the Al Joun Marine and Shuwaikh Marine centres.
The incident was reported on Tuesday evening, prompting an emergency response by firefighting and rescue teams from the Al Joun Marine and Shuwaikh Marine centres.
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Dubai: Firefighters and marine rescue teams in Kuwait recovered a body after receiving a report that a person had allegedly jumped from Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Causeway in a suspected suicide attempt, authorities said.

The incident was reported on Tuesday evening, prompting an emergency response by firefighting and rescue teams from the Al Joun Marine and Shuwaikh Marine centres.

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According to the Kuwait Fire Force, rescue personnel launched a search operation after receiving information that a person had fallen or jumped from the bridge.

The teams subsequently located the missing person's body, recovered it from the water and handed it over to the relevant authorities for further procedures.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been established, and the initial report of a suspected suicide attempt has not been confirmed.

Local media reports confirmed the recovery of the body following the suspected suicide incident on October 20. The reports did not establish the person's identity, nationality, age or the circumstances leading to the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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