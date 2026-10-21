Rescue teams recover body after suspected suicide attempt, identity remain unclear
Dubai: Firefighters and marine rescue teams in Kuwait recovered a body after receiving a report that a person had allegedly jumped from Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Causeway in a suspected suicide attempt, authorities said.
The incident was reported on Tuesday evening, prompting an emergency response by firefighting and rescue teams from the Al Joun Marine and Shuwaikh Marine centres.
According to the Kuwait Fire Force, rescue personnel launched a search operation after receiving information that a person had fallen or jumped from the bridge.
The teams subsequently located the missing person's body, recovered it from the water and handed it over to the relevant authorities for further procedures.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been established, and the initial report of a suspected suicide attempt has not been confirmed.
Local media reports confirmed the recovery of the body following the suspected suicide incident on October 20. The reports did not establish the person's identity, nationality, age or the circumstances leading to the incident.