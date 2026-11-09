Sber to present new 2027–2029 strategy at Investor Day on November 12

Sber has established partnerships, tech hubs across GCC, with special focus on the UAE
Sber, originally known as Sberbank – Russia's largest banking and financial services institution, will hold Investor Day – to engage with investors – where the bank’s leadership team will announce its new three-year strategy for 2027–2029 on November 12, 2026, its 185th anniversary.
During the Investor Day — the main event of the year for the investment community – the bank executives will sum up the results of the current strategy's implementation and present a new three-year strategy for 2027–2029.
The new strategy will be presented by the bank's executives: Herman Gref, CEO and chairman of the Executive Board, Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Kirill Tsaryov, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Taras Skvortsov, CFO and deputy chairman of the Executive Board, and Andrey Belevtsev, senior vice president, head of Technological Development.
Sber has been actively establishing partnerships, technology hubs, and trade bridges across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with a heavy focus on the UAE.
Sber leverages its proprietary AI technologies to build cross-border tech bridges with Gulf partners. The bank aims to adapt its GigaChat LLM platform to align with the cultural contexts, regulatory needs, and terminology specific to the Middle East.
Sber's current strategy for 2024–2026 focused on preparing for the transition to a human-centered business model and on developing artificial intelligence technologies. During Investor Day, the bank will share what has been achieved over the past three years, how Sber's business has changed, and what goals and priorities will shape its development in the new strategic phase over the next three years.
The focus will be on business development prospects, the role of technology and artificial intelligence in Sber's further transformation, and financial targets for the next three years.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, during which Herman Gref will answer participants' questions. A live broadcast of Investor Day will be available on the event's website and in the Sber for Investors Telegram channel.