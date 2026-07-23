Friday Sermon, June 24, 2026: Sending Blessings upon the Prophet

How exalted is your rank, O Messenger of Allah! How immense is your station, O Beloved of Allah! How could it be otherwise, when the Lord of the worlds Himself sends blessings upon you, His noble angels invoke blessings upon you, and He has commanded the believers to do likewise? Have you not read the saying of Allah in His Noble Book: Indeed, Allah and His angels send blessings upon the Prophet. O you who believe, send blessings upon him and greet him with perfect peace. (Qur'an 33:56) If people truly understood the immense good contained in invoking blessings and peace upon the Prophet (PBUH), they would increase in doing so privately and publicly. They would never abandon it by night or by day. For through it, supplications are answered and hopes are fulfilled. When ʿAbdullāh ibn Masʿūd (may Allah be pleased with him) supplicated to his Lord, he began by praising Allah, then invoked blessings upon His Prophet (PBUH). The Prophet (PBUH) then said to him: Ask, and you shall be given. Ask, and you shall be given. (Sunan al-Tirmidhī)