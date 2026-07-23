Friday Sermon, June 24, 2026: Sending Blessings upon the Prophet

Worshippers reminded of the special virtues of increasing blessings on Fridays
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all the worlds, Who has commanded us to invoke blessings and peace upon the Seal of the Prophets. I bear witness that there is nothing worthy of worship but Allah alone, and I bear witness that our Master and Prophet, Muḥammad, is the Messenger of Allah. O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, upon his family, his Companions, and all those who follow them in righteousness.
To proceed: I advise you, O servants of Allah and myself, to fear Allah, the Exalted, Who says: O you who believe! Fear Allah and believe in His Messenger. He will grant you a double portion of His mercy, provide you with a light by which you shall walk, and forgive you. And Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful. (Qur'an 57:28)
Dear lovers of the Prophet (PBUH): One day, your beloved Muḥammad (PBUH) came to his Companions with joy evident upon his blessed face. They said: O Messenger of Allah, we can see happiness upon your face. He replied: An angel came to me and said: 'O Muḥammad, would it not please you that your Lord, the Mighty and Majestic, says: Whoever among your nation sends one blessing upon you, I shall send ten blessings upon him; and whoever sends one salutation of peace upon you, I shall send ten salutations of peace upon him.' The Prophet (PBUH) replied:
Indeed, it pleases me. (Musnad Aḥmad; al-Nasāʾī)
How exalted is your rank, O Messenger of Allah! How immense is your station, O Beloved of Allah! How could it be otherwise, when the Lord of the worlds Himself sends blessings upon you, His noble angels invoke blessings upon you, and He has commanded the believers to do likewise? Have you not read the saying of Allah in His Noble Book: Indeed, Allah and His angels send blessings upon the Prophet. O you who believe, send blessings upon him and greet him with perfect peace. (Qur'an 33:56) If people truly understood the immense good contained in invoking blessings and peace upon the Prophet (PBUH), they would increase in doing so privately and publicly. They would never abandon it by night or by day. For through it, supplications are answered and hopes are fulfilled. When ʿAbdullāh ibn Masʿūd (may Allah be pleased with him) supplicated to his Lord, he began by praising Allah, then invoked blessings upon His Prophet (PBUH). The Prophet (PBUH) then said to him: Ask, and you shall be given. Ask, and you shall be given. (Sunan al-Tirmidhī)
Likewise, sending blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH) is a means through which sins are forgiven, burdens are lifted, and worries are removed. Have you not heard what Ubayy ibn Kaʿb (may Allah be pleased with him) said to the Messenger of Allah (PBUH): I frequently send blessings upon you. How much of my supplication should I devote to sending blessings upon you? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: As much as you wish.
He asked: A quarter? The Prophet (PBUH) said: As much as you wish, and if you increase it, it is better for you.
He continued asking until he finally said: Shall I devote all of my supplication to sending blessings upon you? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Then your worries will be relieved, and your sins will be forgiven. (Sunan al-Tirmidhī)
Through sending blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH), you will also be among those closest to him on the Day of Resurrection. He (PBUH) said: The people nearest to me on the Day of Resurrection are those who send the most blessings upon me.
(Sunan al-Tirmidhī)
The virtues of sending blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH) are too many to enumerate and too great to be confined. So why do some people neglect this immense virtue and deprive themselves of its reward? Have they not heard the words of the Prophet (PBUH): The miser is the one in whose presence I am mentioned and he does not send blessings upon me. (Musnad Ahmad)
Therefore, O lovers of the Prophet (PBUH), increase in sending blessings and peace upon your Prophet. Teach your children to make it a habit, so that it may become a source of blessing for you and your families, and through it you may attain the Paradise of your Lord. Allah, the Exalted, says: O you who believe! Obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those in authority among you. (Qur'an 4:59) I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah's forgiveness for me and for you.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and may blessings and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
To proceed: O you who send blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH): Fill your days with sending blessings and peace upon your beloved Prophet (PBUH), especially on this blessed Friday.
The Prophet (PBUH) said: Indeed, among your best days is Friday. Therefore, increase your blessings upon me on that day, for your blessings are presented to me. (Sunan Abī Dāwūd)
He (PBUH) also said: When you hear the Mu'adhdhin, repeat what he says, then send blessings upon him. Then ask Allah to grant me al-Wasīlah—the highest rank in Paradise—for whoever asks Allah to grant me al-Wasīlah will receive his intercession.
(Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim)
O you who hope for his intercession, Send blessings upon him and greet him with perfect peace. O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon our Master and Prophet Muḥammad at every moment and every time, with everlasting blessings until the Day of Judgement. O Allah, send Your blessings upon him as many times as he is remembered by those who remember him, and as many times as he is forgotten by those who are heedless. O Allah, send prayers upon Muḥammad and upon the family of Muḥammad, just as You sent prayers upon Ibrāhīm and the family of Ibrāhīm. Bless Muḥammad and the family of Muḥammad just as You blessed Ibrāhīm and the family of Ibrāhīm. Indeed, You are Most Praiseworthy, Most Glorious.
O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, and ʿAlī; with all the noble Companions; with the pure wives of our Prophet (PBUH), the Mothers of the Believers; and with his blessed and purified Household.
O Allah, we ask You for every good, immediate and deferred.
O Allah, perpetuate for the United Arab Emirates its honour, victory, stability, prosperity, goodness, and well-being. Protect the President of the State, Sheikh Muḥammad bin Zāyid, with Your protection. Be his Helper and Supporter, bless his life and his work, and grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and his trustworthy Crown Prince in all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zāyid, Sheikh Rāshid, and the departed rulers of the Emirates. Admit them, through Your grace, into the vastness of Your Gardens.
O Allah, envelop the martyrs of our nation in Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon all Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased. Servants of Allah: Remember Allah, the Most Great and Most Majestic, and He will remember you. Thank Him for His blessings, and He will increase you in His favour.
And establish the prayer.