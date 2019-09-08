Free connectivity will also be rolled out to all bus shelters and stations by March 2020

Passengers make use of the Wi-Fi facility in a bus operating between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: From today — September 7, 2019 — onwards, public buses in Abu Dhabi will offer free WiFi connectivity, senior transport officials announced in the capital.

Free WiFi services will also be available at all bus shelters and stations by March 2020, Ali Al Juaidi, acting director of technical infrastructure at the Integrated Transport Center, which regulates transportation in the Emirate.

In the first phases, buses operating on 10 popular routes will provide the free WiFi. The service will then be rolled out to all other routes, including 520 buses, and shelters by next March.

“Our aim is to make public transport convenient and attractive for residents and visitors,” Al Juaidi said.