Abu Dhabi: From today — September 7, 2019 — onwards, public buses in Abu Dhabi will offer free WiFi connectivity, senior transport officials announced in the capital.
Free WiFi services will also be available at all bus shelters and stations by March 2020, Ali Al Juaidi, acting director of technical infrastructure at the Integrated Transport Center, which regulates transportation in the Emirate.
In the first phases, buses operating on 10 popular routes will provide the free WiFi. The service will then be rolled out to all other routes, including 520 buses, and shelters by next March.
“Our aim is to make public transport convenient and attractive for residents and visitors,” Al Juaidi said.
Buses that have free WiFi will have a sticker affixed to the window. Commuters can log on by providing their email and phone number, and then submitting the one-time password they receive by SMS.