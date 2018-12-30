Dubai: Millions of passengers at Abu Dhabi Airport will now have access to the fastest WiFi connection in the world.
Abu Dhabi Airports on Sunday announced its airport-wide ‘Super-Fi’ connection that will increase internet upload and download speeds to a maximum of 200 mbps per user.
According to airport officials, the super-fast internet connection will be available throughout the three terminals.
Internet access will be free for public use across the terminals of Abu Dhabi Airport – a move that comes as part of the operator’s commitment to enhance passenger experiences.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Airports’ chief executive officer, Bryan Thompson, said: “We understand just how important WiFi has become to the travelling public. At Abu Dhabi Airports, we value our customers first and foremost, placing a primary focus on their experiences while coming and going from the UAE’s capital.
“Access to fast internet is a crucial factor that makes a big difference for our travelers. Providing our customers with enhanced connectively services is in line with our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group.”