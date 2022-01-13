The month-long programme, which runs until January 26, offers communities a wide range of fun and healthy activities including DanceFit, RunFit, Bootcamps, CrossFit, and Yoga, with special classes for People of Determination Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has revealed that hundreds of members across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah’s rich and diverse communities have participated in more than 160 free-to-attend sessions hosted by qualified instructors in parks across the emirate following the launch of the Active Parks initiative on December 30.

The programme of free-to-attend classes was designed to remove barriers preventing members of the community, irrespective of age, nationality or ability, from becoming more physically active.

Conceived to encourage the entire community to pursue active, outdoor lifestyles and foster social cohesion by bringing everyone together for fun fitness activities in the emirate’s diverse array of public parks and urban green spaces, the Active Parks programme has doubled down on its commitments by extending the invitation to children aged 12 and over.

Active Parks programme is being conducted across a dozen parks and urban spaces. Image Credit: Supplied

The new age criteria were confirmed as DCD and ADSC welcomed media at a one-off Active Parks open day at Khaleej Al Arabi Park in Abu Dhabi, where guests experienced some of the classes on offer including Bootcamp, CrossFit and Yoga. Other classes on offer as part of the programme include RunFit and DanceFit.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office at DCD, said: “Active Parks was launched in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build and nurture an active community committed to practicing sports, and the programme is already cultivating healthier, fitness-oriented lifestyles through public participation and numbers which are highly encouraging.

“Our communities are embracing the opportunity to stay fit and healthy by taking part in a diverse range of free classes in line with their requirements and needs, in the abundant green spaces which form part of the emirate’s world-class integrated infrastructure.”

Talal Mustafa AL Hashemi, Executive Director of Sports Developments Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “After a successful launch, we can see how well the inclusive Active Parks is being embraced by our multinational community. The schedule of activities caters to all ability levels, and it is evident to everyone here how inclusive and welcoming the sessions are, regardless of ability.”

About the programme

The month-long programme, which runs until January 26, offers communities a wide range of fun and healthy activities including DanceFit, RunFit, Bootcamps, CrossFit, and Yoga, with special classes for People of Determination. A full schedule is available on the Active Parks website and participants can share their progress by using #ActiveParks on social media.