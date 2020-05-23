RTA says all parking except those in multi-storey buildings will be free

All public paid parking except the multi-storey car parkings, will be free in Dubai from May 23 to 26 Image Credit: Gulf News/Archive

Dubai: Public parkings except in multi-storey buildings will be free in Dubai from May 23 to 26, announces Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Sharjah has already announced free pubic car parking until June 1 as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. RTA Dubai says on its twitter account that paid parking will resume on May 27.

RTA, however, warned motorists to avoid illegal parking and not to block roads or double-park behind other vehicles to avoid fines.

RTA has also advised passengers to commute safely and comfortably onboard the public transport options in Dubai and urged them not to forget to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety and that of others.