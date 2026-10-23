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France unrest: UAE Embassy in Paris urges citizens to avoid amid protests

UAE citizens urged to avoid crowded areas in France amid protests

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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France braces for unrest as UAE warns citizens to stay vigilant
France braces for unrest as UAE warns citizens to stay vigilant
AFP

The UAE Embassy in Paris has urged Emirati citizens in France to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas, particularly in Paris and other French cities, on Saturday, October 24, amid expected protests and heightened security measures.

In an urgent advisory, the embassy called on UAE nationals to remain vigilant, follow instructions issued by French authorities and register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Tawajudi service.

Citizens were also advised to follow the social media accounts of the embassy and the ministry and contact the ministry in emergencies on +971 800 24.

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France deploys 70,000 security personnel

The advisory comes as France prepares for another round of demonstrations following some of the worst urban violence in years on the sidelines of protests a week ago.

France will deploy around 70,000 police officers and security personnel nationwide on Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday, warning that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media.

Authorities have introduced restrictions in several cities. In Paris, demonstrators will be permitted to march only along a limited route between Bastille and Nation squares, while Lyon’s city centre will be off-limits to protesters over the weekend.

The unrest began with demonstrations over school conditions and has broadened into a nationwide expression of anger over the rising cost of living and the government.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a firm response to violence and looting, while his government has sought to distinguish peaceful protest from criminal acts.

With inputs from AFP

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