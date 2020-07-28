Here's what they were doing when they got caught

Alqurm Protected Area Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah has arrested four infiltrators of the Alqurm Protected Area, located in the coastal areas of Kalba city. The infiltrators were apprehended for violating hunting protocols.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said: “Despite the instructions signs distributed throughout the reserve, which stipulate that the sanctuary is denied entry without prior official permission, and that the laws and instructions not to harm wildlife directly and indirectly within the reserve, we have encountered infiltration from some individuals, ignoring all these guidelines, putting the wildlife in the reserve at risk.”

Al Suwaidi added that the infiltrators were caught carrying fish and mud crabs in large quantities and thus had to undergo intense legal questioning. These violators were each issued a fine Dh10,000 for this particular violation.”

All penalties are issued by the Executive Council in Sharjah to individuals violating found causing harm to the nature and wildlife in the emirate. Penalties issued are for damages caused to the soil, vegetation, cutting perennial and not perennial trees. The council also issued fines for disposal of waste from construction sites into these wild area and dumping of wastewater and oils used in sewage networks.

Those following unfair fishing practices, killing and harming wild creatures and destroying geological formations, in addition to polluting the environment will also severely be penalised.

Alqurm Protected Area is known for its diverse ecosystems, such as sea water mangroves (Avicennia marina), swamps and salt marshes (sabkhas) and mudflats, which play a vital role in providing a suitable environment for breeding several types of species.