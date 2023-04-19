Abu Dhabi: Four Indians have won Dh100,000 each in the latest Big Ticket weekly draw.
Dilip Devnani, an Indian national who won the first Dh100,000 cash prize during the second weekly e-draw in April, currently heads a business department in a firm in Dubai. The Big Ticket customer decided to start purchasing raffle tickets after coming across the Big Ticket in-store counter at Abu Dhabi International Airport two years ago, and has been doing so ever since. When asked about his plans to spend his winnings, he said he will donate 10 per cent of the amount to a charity and send the rest back home to his family.
Fellow Indian Vinay Vas was named the second Dh100,000 cash prize winner during the second weekly e-draw in April. He has been living in Abu Dhabi with his family for the past 23 years and currently works as a business development manager. After coming across Big Ticket in the news and on social media on multiple occasions, Vinay decided to start purchasing tickets and has been doing so with five of his closest friends every month since 2017.
Meanwhile, a resident of Qatar Sreejith was named the third week 2 e-draw winner for the month of April. He too walked away with Dh100,000. Sreejith has been a resident of Doha for the past eight years and currently works as a nurse. The Indian national pooled his money with two of his friends and purchased his first-ever Big Ticket two years ago after hearing about the raffle draw through word-of-mouth. When asked about his plans to spend his portion of the prize, Sreejith told Big Ticket representatives that he plans to take his family on a visit to their home country.
Krishna Prakash, an Indian national who won the final Dh100,000 cash prize during the second weekly e-draw in April, currently owns his own business in Dubai and has been purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets every month for the past five years. The sole winner of the cash prize will be investing his winnings into his business and hopes to one day be named the grand prize winner.