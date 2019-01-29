The entities earn input and output points to achieve their respective targets. The input points incentivise institutions for investing in the training of UAE nationals and developing their skill sets to help them move up the career ladder to senior management roles. Meanwhile, the output points reward banks and insurance companies for actual job creation and the quality of vacancies targeted towards Emiratis. For example, an entity scores five points if it creates a managerial position for a UAE national, whereas a non-managerial post fetches one point. If an entity fails to achieve the target, a financial penalty of Dh20,000 will be applied for every point below the target.