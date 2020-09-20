Dubai: Flydubai will resume flights to Malé, the capital of Maldives, from October 27 onwards. The island nation, which became open to tourists earlier this summer, has become a popular holiday destination for UAE travelers during the pandemic.
This brings the number of destinations flydubai operates to 40 across its network in Africa, Central Asia, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East, the budget carrier said in a statement.
See more
- Photos: New products, services rolled out by Apple
- Get set to climb UAE’s tallest restaurant location from October 1
- Mexico holds symbolic raffle for unwanted presidential jet
- Chinese firms bet on plant-based meat as COVID-19 fuels healthy eating trend
- With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom
Flights will operate four times a week to Malé on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flight FZ 1569 will depart from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) at 10:35 and the return flight FZ 1570 will depart from Maldives’ Ibrahim Nasir International Airport (MLE) at 23:30 (local time).
“We continue to see signs of recovery as more countries start to lift restrictions on international travel. Working together, all the stakeholders in the travel industry have a role to play to safeguard travel in this new environment enabling more people to travel confidently,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai. “We remain agile in our operations and committed to gradually adding more flights to further support the flow of trade and tourism around the region as we look ahead to this new way of travel in the months to come,” he added.
The carrier has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to its published schedule.