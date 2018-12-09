Dubai: Dubai-based airline flydubai on Sunday announced the start of flights to Chittagong in Bangladesh. The relaunched service will begin on January 20, 2019 with daily flights.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President Commercial (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa), flydubai, said: “We are delighted that flydubai is returning to Chittagong. It reaffirms our commitment to serving underserved destinations and with daily flights we look forward to our passengers benefiting from our direct and convenient flights to Dubai and beyond.”
Emirates airline will code-share on this route as part of the Emirates-flydubai partnership announced in 2017. For bookings under the code-share, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Economy class. With the partnership, passengers from Bangladesh will have an opportunity to travel via Dubai to hundreds of destinations all over the world.
Flight Details
Economy Class return fares to Chittagong from Dubai start from Dh1,500, while Economy Class return fares to Dubai start from $490 (around Dh1,799). Tickets can be purchased from flydubai’s website (flydubai.com), its Customer Centre (+971) 600 54 44 45, flydubai travel shops, or through travel partners.
The full timetable and fares are available on www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable
Flight Schedule
FZ589 is scheduled to depart Dubai International Terminal 2 at 3.20am, arriving into Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong at 10.05am local time.
FZ590 is scheduled to depart Shah Amanat International Airport at 11.05am local time, landing in Dubai International Terminal 2 at 3.05am local time.