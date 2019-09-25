Students who sustained minor injuries were transferred to hospital for treatment

At least five school students were injured in an accident involving a school bus and seven other vehicles in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: At least five school girls were injured in an accident involving a school bus and seven other vehicles in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

The five students received minor injuries and were transferred to the hospital for treatment. They were were discharged from the hospital and were allowed to go home, the police said.

The incident happened at 9.35am after Al Maqta Bridge towards Abu Dhabi.

Lt. Col. Jaber Saeedan Al Mansouri, Head of Department of Serious Accidents Investigation at Abu Dhabi Traffic Department, attributed the cause of the accident to not leaving safe distance between the vehicles and entering others lanes abruptly.

He called upon the motorists to adhere to safe traffic rules and be cautious to avoid road traffic accidents, and also protect other road users from accidents.

The Command and Control Centre in the Operations Department of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police received a call on Wednesday about the incident.