Dubai: Fifteen people suffered minor injuries following an accident involving a school bus and a tanker truck on Monday morning, according to Dubai Police.

15 students were injured following a school bus accident on Monday morning. Image Credit: Dubai Police / Screengrab

Police said 15 students were hurt, while three bus attendants as well as the tanker driver also suffered minor injuries in the road mishap which resulted in heavy traffic congestion during the morning rush hour.

The accident took place at around 7am on the Business Bay Bridge crossing towards Al Rebbat Road, Dubai Police said.

The school bus involved in the accident belonged to Our English English High School Al Warqa branch and a water tanker, officials confirmed.

Heavy traffic reported on Al Khail Road towards Business Bay Bridge Crossing Image Credit: Screengrab / Google maps

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident or what is the total number of those injured.

They were all rushed to Rashid Hospital.

A Dubai Police official confirmed the incident to Gulf News and urged drivers to be extra cautious on the road.

The road was cleared shortly. Dubai Police tweeted at 8:23 am: “All the vehicles involved in the earlier road accident have been removed. Traffic is back to normal in Business Bay Crossing bridge.”

Statement from the Our Own English High School, Al Warqaa:

“We can confirm there was an incident involving one of our school buses on the way to school this morning," said a GEMS spokesperson.

"All students are safe, however, a small number of students and staff sustained minor injuries and have been taken to hospital where they are being treated. All other students who were involved have been taken back to school and have been given a thorough check-up by the school doctor.

"Our priority is to ensure that our students are safe and secure. We can confirm that all students had their seat belts on at the time of the accident, which was in slow moving traffic at Business Bay.”