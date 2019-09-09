Dubai: Fifteen people suffered minor injuries following an accident involving a school bus and a tanker truck on Monday morning, according to Dubai Police.
Police said 15 students were hurt, while three bus attendants as well as the tanker driver also suffered minor injuries in the road mishap which resulted in heavy traffic congestion during the morning rush hour.
The accident took place at around 7am on the Business Bay Bridge crossing towards Al Rebbat Road, Dubai Police said.
The school bus involved in the accident belonged to Our English English High School Al Warqa branch and a water tanker, officials confirmed.
It was not immediately clear what caused the accident or what is the total number of those injured.
They were all rushed to Rashid Hospital.
A Dubai Police official confirmed the incident to Gulf News and urged drivers to be extra cautious on the road.
The road was cleared shortly. Dubai Police tweeted at 8:23 am: “All the vehicles involved in the earlier road accident have been removed. Traffic is back to normal in Business Bay Crossing bridge.”
Statement from the Our Own English High School, Al Warqaa:
“We can confirm there was an incident involving one of our school buses on the way to school this morning," said a GEMS spokesperson.
"All students are safe, however, a small number of students and staff sustained minor injuries and have been taken to hospital where they are being treated. All other students who were involved have been taken back to school and have been given a thorough check-up by the school doctor.
"Our priority is to ensure that our students are safe and secure. We can confirm that all students had their seat belts on at the time of the accident, which was in slow moving traffic at Business Bay.”
They were allowed to leave with their parents.
A representative from the school said that nine other children were being kept under observation.
Three othres — the bus conductor, driver and attendant — were also injured and sent to hospital for treatment.
Distraught parents visited the injured students in hospital, but declined to speak to Gulf News.
The school bus was ferrying students from Business Bay to the school in Warqaa.