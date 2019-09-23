Sharjah: Four Emirati students, aged to 10-16, from a Sharjah school received minor injuries after their school bus met with an accident with two cars on Maliha road on Monday morning. The Police Operation Room received a call saying the bus was carrying a numb er of students to school.

Four of the students, who were hurt, were taken to Al Qassimi Hospital for treatment. They were discharged after being given treatment. Sharjah Police has appealed to all drivers to abide with traffic rules and and focus on the road while driving, apart from leaving enough room between vehicles to avoid collisions.