Ras Al Khaimah: Five residents were injuried in a car crash on a mountain road in Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Al Jais on Friday evening.

The national ambulance team, alongside Ras Al Khaimah Police and Civil Defense, responded to the accident involving two vehicles.

One of the passengers was pulled out by a civil defence team from the vehicle.

"All the passengers in the two cars, including the drivers sustained minor to serious injuries and fractures," a National ambulance official said.

All the injured were rushed to Saqr hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

Two critical cases were moved to the ICU of Saqr hospital in Ras Al Khaimah

The case was referred to the traffic prosecution to complete legal procedure.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged all motorists and road users to take all precautions when driving in mountainous areas and to abide by traffic rules for their own safety and that of others.