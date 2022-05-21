Dubai: Fifty employees of Dubai Police have set off for the holiest Islamic sites – in the cities of Makkah and Medina in Saudi Arabia – on a special itinerary arranged and sponsored by Dubai Police General Command.
The initiative, launched by the Islamic and Tolerance Affairs Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, is in line with the force’s objective of ensuring the happiness of society and is per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
The Umrah (pilgrimage) initiative benefited the force’s male and female employees who had not performed Umrah previously.
The pilgrims who received the sponsorship described the experience as “overwhelming” and said they were grateful to the Dubai Police who lifted the financial burden of the trip from them.