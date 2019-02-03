Dubai: Dubai began exploring the potential of producing and using hydrogen as a low-carbon energy source when it broke ground for its first solar-powered Green Hydrogen Project in Seih Al Dahl on Sunday.
The Green Hydrogen Project, located at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Solar Park, will be powered using energy produced at the park.
The new project of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in collaboration with Siemens is considered a first-of-its-kind project in the Mena region.
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, was present at the groundbreaking ceremony, along with Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, and Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens.
Through the project, Dewa aims to explore the “enormous potential” of developing the hydrogen economy in the UAE, a system where energy is delivered using hydrogen, a low-carbon alternative.
The Green Hydrogen Facility, which has an area of 10,000 square metres, aims to test and showcase an integrated megawatt-scale plant to produce green hydrogen using renewable energy, store the gas, and then deliver it for re-electrification, transportation or other industrial uses.
Dewa and Siemens plan to have the pilot project operational for the Expo 2020. They will conduct a test and trial phase before next year to ensure maximum standards of safety and reliability.