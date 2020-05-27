Emirates Loto draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: One UAE national, two residents from the Philippines, and one each from Pakistan, the Ukraine and South Africa, each took home Dh166,666 after matching five out of six numbers in last weekend’s draw Emirates Loto draw, sharing the Dh1 million second-tier prize.

Abdalla Ibrahim, a 53-year-old retired UAE national is the first-ever Emirati Emirates Loto winner. Based in the UAE and a father of six, Abdalla was happy and shocked when he found out he had won the notable amount and plans to share his winnings with his entire family.

“I am thrilled to be the first Emirati to win in Emirates Loto - I have been playing every week since the first draw,” he said.

Abdalla continued: “I think Emirates Loto is a fantastic project especially at a time like this. People can stay at home and win while doing good and helping others simply by participating.”

Maricar Q. Balagtas The second lucky winner to share the Dh1 million prize was Maricar Q. Balagtas, a 40-year-old call centre agent from the Philippines. Having lived in the UAE since 2006, Maricar has a son who lives with her parents back home and she also has two siblings who live and work in Dubai. Last weekend was her first-time playing Emirates Loto: “I just feel so lucky,” she said. “I’m still in disbelief. God must know of my good intentions and perhaps that is why I have been blessed.”

Maricar watched the live draw, and when realising that she had won she suddenly felt numb and noticed that her hands were shaking: “I had to check my entry about 10 times to make sure they truly matched, I just couldn’t believe it. I broke down in tears of happiness.” Maricar will share her winnings with her family who she calls her ‘lucky charms,’ she will also donate to people who have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and give to a church in her hometown.

William Marquez Aniana The third winner of the group of six people was another UAE resident from the Philippines called William Marquez Aniana. A 38-year-old document controller who has lived and worked in the UAE for 13 years. William is single and has always been the breadwinner for his two children who live in his home country. “My initial reaction to winning was to shout very loudly and jump up and down while praying and thanking God for his blessing. I plan to settle all of my liabilities and share some of my winnings with some close friends, as well as those who are in need back home.”

Mubashar Hassan Mubashar Hassan was the fourth big winner last weekend, a 34-year-old driving instructor from Pakistan who grew up in Abu Dhabi and now lives in Dubai. “Winning felt like I was in a dream. I couldn’t sleep for the whole night, and as the following day was Eid, I prayed to Allah to say thank you for everything. My family are my world and I will share all of my winnings with them, and help some people close to where I am from in Pakistan.”

“We believe in empowering change in participants’ lives,” said Paul Sebestyen, CEO of Emirates Loto. “It is immensely rewarding to be able to help every winner of Emirates Loto. It was great to have our first UAE national winner last week, and it is heart-warming to hear about winners’ plans to help loved ones, their communities and others in need who are close to them. This generosity is a true reflection of what we stand for - changing lives for the better.”

The final two winners were from Ukraine and South Africa and they asked that their identities remain anonymous.

With no jackpot winners up to date, a huge Dh50 million is again up for grabs for collectable buyers this coming weekend. The next live draw will take place at 9pm this Saturday, May 30, and can be watched live on Emirates Loto’s website, on its social media platforms and on asianetnews.com