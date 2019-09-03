Authorities will inspect premises to ensure they comply with safety standards

Sharjah: A joint initiative to reduce fire risks in Sharjah will be launched next week.

‘Safe Sharjah’ aims to protect lives by spreading correct practices.

Sharjah Civil Defence, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority and the Prevention and Safety Department, will inspect residential, industrial and commercial premises in the emirate to ensure they comply with fire safety regulations.

Thousands of violations were discovered in previous inspections, which is why authorities decided to launch this next campaign.

No fines will be imposed on violators but they will be given a two month grace period to correct the violation.

Violations include overcrowding, illegal power connection, and failure to house fire safety equipment in addition to other safety requirements.

The campaign comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Speaking at press conference in Sharjah Municipality’s headquarters on Tuesday, Mohammad Abdullah, Director of Excellence Administration at Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), said SEWA was keen to cooperate with all government agencies to raise awareness on vital issues related to safety. He added that they would educate the community on overloading electrics and the need to replace old appliances and wiring.

Awareness would be spread through campaigns in Arabic, English and Urdu, he said, to reach out to the entire community.

The Sharjah Contact Centre will receive all enquiries regarding the initiative and respond around the clock, while sending out awareness messages to the public, Abdullah said.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Al Mazmi, Head of the Industrial Protection Section at the General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defense, added that they would distribute free smoke detectors and cancel previous fines, as part of their commitment to the campaign.