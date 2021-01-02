Khor Fakkan: A fire broke out on a number of caravans at University of Sharjah – Khor Fakkan, Saturday night. It was brought under control without causing any injuries, officials said.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said an alert was received at 8.15pm about the incident in the courtyard of the University of Sharjah, Khorfakkan Branch.
Civil Defence response teams managed to contain the fire. The caravans and their contents were damaged in the fire Forensic experts are investigating the reason for the fire.