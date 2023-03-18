Dubai: A fire in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor industrial area spread to two warehouses before being put out on Saturday evening, officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The Dubai Civil Defence Operation Centre was notified at 5:38pm on Saturday of a fire in the Ras Al Khor industrial area. A team from the Nad Al Sheba fire station, the first responder, reached the site of the incident within five minutes of being notified, at 5:43pm. The “medium-sized” fire had spread to two warehouses. The heavy smoke rising from the site was caused by the nature of the material that caught fire.
The Al Rashidiya Station and Al Quoz station were mobilised for backup and support. Specialised teams started the evacuation and fire-fighting process.
The Field Commander confirmed at 7.16pm that cooling operations had commenced. Once the cooling phase is complete, the site will be transferred to relevant authorities for further procedures.