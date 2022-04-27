Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence brought under control a blaze at a well-known hotel near Downtown on Tuesday, an official said.
The command room received the emergency call at 3.19pm and firefighters from Zabeel fire station arrived within four minutes to the area.
“The fire was in the AC units at the top of the building and was brought under control at 3:41pm without any injuries being reported,” a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said.
The cooling process started immediately and the site was handed over to the concerned authority to determine the reason behind the fire.