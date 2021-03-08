Umm Al Quwain: A fire that broke out in a paint and chemical factory in Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area in Umm Al Quwain on Sunday. No injuries were reported.
Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence teams attended the incident, after it was reported at 10.30am.Forty people were evacuated from the warehouse and the adjacent area. The fire was controlled and extinguished before spreadin, with the site cooled before being handed over to the competent authorities complete the necessary procedures.
Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad bin Hamda, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Umm Al Quwain, said firefighters dealt with the incident with great precision and professionalism, with cooperation with Umm Al Quwain Police.,Etihad Water & Electricity company and National Ambulance.The incident was supervised by Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad bin Hamda, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Umm Al Quwain, Major Abdullah Saleh Al Falahi, Head of the Centres Department, and Major Ahmad Buharoon, Head of the Administration Centre.