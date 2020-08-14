Sharjah: A fire raged through a scrap yard in Al Saja’a industrial area in Sharjah on Friday.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said no injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out on Friday afternoon. However, the site that contained scrap material was destroyed.
Sharjah Police sealed off roads leading to the site and only emergency vehicles were allowed to enter.
Workers in nearby premises were evacuated as thick black smoke was seen billowing from several kilometres away.
Col. Al Naqbi said that a fire engine was dispatched as soon as the blaze was reported.
Workers were moved to a safer ground and continued to wait as teams from the Civil Defence and Sharjah Police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Col. Al Naqbi said the site would be handed over to forensic laboratory experts to determine the cause of the blaze.