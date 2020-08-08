Abu Dhabi: Civil Defense teams in Abu Dhabi on Friday put out a fire that broke out in the evening at a 12-storey building.
Teams were quickly dispatched to the building in Al Mamoura area after receiving reports about a fire, with the fire starting on the seventh floor.
The fire was quickly dealt with once emergency services arrived at the scene, preventing the fire from spreading throughout the building and to nearby areas, according to the Civil Defence.
All residents were safely evacuated with some suffering injuries as a result of smoke inhalation. Injured tenants were transferred to the hospital for treatment.