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Filipina expat in Dubai, UAE Lottery's first female millionaire, reveals how she won Dh5 million

'My life in UAE has been amazing,' says former dental assistant as she reveals her plans

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Zenn Ariane Garceles
Zenn Ariane Garceles
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Dubai: A Filipina expat, who has become The UAE Lottery's first female millionaire after scooping the Dh5 million Second Prize in the Lucky Day Draw, has revealed how she won.

Zenn Ariane Garceles, 38, has called Dubai home for 13 years. It was in the city that she met her husband and had her children, making the country central to her story.

"My life in the UAE has been amazing. I met my husband here and built my family here," she said.

Choosing the life-changing ticket

A former dental assistant, Zenn has played The UAE Lottery since its early days, regularly entering Lucky Day Draws and occasionally trying other games such as Scratch Cards.

Her winning ticket was an Easy Pick, meaning the numbers were chosen at random rather than selected by her.

How she found out

Zenn's big moment came after she spotted an Instagram post revealing that someone had won Dh5 million.

Curious, she logged into her account to check the winning numbers, only to be met with a message congratulating her on her own Dh5 million Second Prize win. She called the discovery "unforgettable".

Her win adds to the growing list of success stories from The UAE Lottery, which holds its Lucky Day Draw every Wednesday and Saturday, offering a Dh30 million Grand Prize and a Dh5 million Second Prize, along with other prize tiers.

Celebrating with family

Zenn's first instinct after the win was to share the news with those closest to her, including a call to her father back in the Philippines, whom she now hopes to bring over for a family visit.

Her plans for the prize include investing in her children's education, exploring business opportunities and buying her husband a car.

"I can't really think of what I would buy for myself because I'm happy knowing that I can share it with my family," she said. "Being with them and seeing their smiles makes me happy."

Dreaming of a home in Dubai

Looking ahead, Zenn says the UAE remains the place she wants to build her future. "I've always wanted a place for my family, and I've dreamed of having our own home here," she said.

She plans to manage her winnings carefully while continuing to explore new opportunities and spending more time with loved ones.

"We should all be responsible in every aspect of our lives, especially with money," she said. "When you spend it, be wise. Do not go beyond your limit."

The UAE Lottery said it remains committed to responsible gaming, ensuring a safe, transparent and regulated experience for all participants. All games are fully regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiPhilippinesThe UAE Lottery

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