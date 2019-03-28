Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) inaugurated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, with the centre set to play a key role in handling any nuclear or radiological emergencies in the UAE.

The inauguration of the EOC was attended by FANR Chairman, Abdullah Nasser Al Suwaidi, FANR senior management and other senior officials such as the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), Critical Infrastructure & Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA), Abu Dhabi Police and other key stakeholders.

The organisational structure of the EOC comprises of multiple functions that include nuclear assessment, radiological assessment, nuclear security team, communication team and others. The structure of the centre includes highly qualified and trained employees who are able to assess nuclear or radiological accidents.

FANR’s EOC is also equipped with advanced technologies that enable it to advise and coordinate with national entities and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to support the effective response efforts in case of any nuclear or radiological accident.

The EOC will shoulder key roles per the UAE nuclear law, which mandates FANR to establish measures for emergency preparedness and response. The centre will provide technical advice to government entities in case of an accidents, including radiation protection, precautionary action to support protection of the public and the environment.

“Today’s inauguration of the FANR’s EOC marks an important milestone. The centre will play an indispensable role in strengthening FANR’s mission to protect the public and the environment from radiation risks. We are committed to build Emirati capacity in nuclear emergency preparedness and response as part of our long-term plan,” said Al Suwaidi.