The Al Marmoom Camp in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Guests will be allowed to stay overnight at tourist camps under new regulations, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said on Monday.

Tour operators will be allowed to provide overnight stay at tourist camps as part of the package of services offered to guests, which includes dining, recreational and entertainment activities.

Tourist camps will also be placed under different categories depending upon the type of camp and package of services provided to guests. Each category will have its own criteria and list of requirements, as well as minimum services that tour companies must provide in order to obtain a permit from Dubai Tourism.

What are the rules?

All services must be clearly communicated to the guests, while Dubai Tourism can change the category of the camp based on the services provided by the operator. Camp operators must also follow all health, sanitation, safety and security requirements.

The new guidelines for tourist camps along with the new format and features will be finalised shortly and communicated to tour operators by Dubai Tourism, following feedback received from stakeholders, including other government entities.

What is a tourist camp?

A tourist camp is defined as any permanent or temporary site approved by Dubai Tourism and developed by a tour operator in a desert, mountain, valley or natural reserve or any other location for the purpose of providing tourism services to both residents and visitors.

The development comes as part of new features based on the latest Executive Council Resolution No (24) of 2020. The resolution was issued by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The overnighter go-ahead was discussed during a virtual meeting between Dubai Tourism and leading tour operators regarding new guidelines being developed for tourist camps across the city.

During the meeting with about 100 tour operators, Dubai Tourism provided key insights into the resolution for operating tourist camps that would enable tour operators to provide an enhanced package of tourism services.