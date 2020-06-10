Picture for illustrative purposes: engine oil Image Credit: Supplied picture

Ajman: Authorities in Ajman shut down a factory on Wednesday for making and selling fake engine oils that don’t meet safety standards.

As many as 100,000 fake engine oil containers worth Dh20 million were seized.

Abdullah Ahmad Al Hemrani, Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control Affairs at Ajman’s Department of Economic Development said that Ajman DED makes every effort to combat commercial fraud and the sale of counterfeit goods.

Inspection campaigns are regularly carried out to curb such practices that harm investors and trademark owners, and pose a risk to consumers while damaging their property by not complying to international standards.