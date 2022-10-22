Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has launched - in cooperation with the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and Emirates Foundation - a campaign that promotes an inclusive and cohesive society under the slogan ‘One Community’.

The campaign aims to celebrate and encourage a diversified and inclusive community in Abu Dhabi through a wide range of opportunities provided by its partners and stakeholders.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office, and the Acting Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports sector at the DCD, said the department is working to create an environment that enhances the spirit of social cooperation by building a society where all groups enjoy prosperity, development, and progress, especially as it gives individuals, families, institutions and entities the opportunity to contribute effectively to a cohesive society.

He added that the UAE embraces multiple and diverse cultures with different nationalities from around the world living in harmony on its land. Al Balooshi added that the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was keen on achieving this by instilling the values of love and cohesion and establishing a culture of coexistence in line with values, customs, and traditions.

He said the launch of the campaign aims to promote the spirit of participation and cooperation by educating community members and spreading feelings of belonging and pride in family values among individuals, as well as establish a cohesive society that provides services and opportunities for a decent life for all its members in Abu Dhabi in a manner that creates a society based on stability and peacefulness.

Community events

The campaign comes in five languages - Arabic, English, Persian, Urdu and Tagalog - with the aim of reaching all segments of society, spread teamwork spirit and give individuals, entities, and specialised teams opportunities to volunteer. In addition, it aims at activating the role of the third and private sectors through a package of initiatives that promote social responsibility while setting priority and long-term goals by working alongside civil society, encouraging the private sector to organise special events that bring people together within local communities and enhance a sense of belonging.