Abu Dhabi: Two expats have been honoured in Abu Dhabi for handing over a wallet they found at the main bus station to the Abu Dhabi Police.
The residents – one Arab and another Asian – were rewarded for their honesty after they returned the wallet, which contained both cash and official documents.
Major General Mohammed Al Rashidi, director of criminal security at the Abu Dhabi Police, thanked the men for their sincerity, and for their positive interest towards the wellbeing of the community.
In turn, the residents expressed gratitude towards Abu Dhabi Police for the honour, and articulated their keenness to continue striving for the good of the community.