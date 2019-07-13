ABU DHABI: An exhibition titled Norway-UAE: +40 Years of Culture recently opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the attendance of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Jens Eikaas, Norwegian Ambassador to the UAE. The exhibition was previously on display at MESH –- the Nordic Creator’s Community in Oslo. Taking the Norwegian Seamen’s Centre in Dubai as its focal point, the documentary exhibition tells the story of the Norwegian community in the UAE and the cultural ties between the two nations through family photographs, videos, historical documents, art works and archival materials. The Norwegian Seaman’s Centre, a social, cultural and religious centre which has served the Scandinavian expatriate community in the UAE since 1976, was built on land donated by the late Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai from 1958 to–1990. When the centre first opened its doors it was one of the only wooden structures in the Arabian Peninsula.