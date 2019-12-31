Etihad Rail Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway, has launched a new training and employment programme, as part of the company’s commitment to support Emiratisation.

As part of the programme, contractors and joint venture partners working on the Design and Build elements of Stage Two of the Pan-Emirates railway network will train and hire fifty suitably qualified UAE nationals in various disciplines.

For this, Etihad Rail will be recruiting male and female university graduates with majors in Engineering for a three-year training programme that will equip them with global certification on completion.

CVs should be sent to 50jobs@etihadrail.ae

Saeed Al Ahbabi, Chief Corporate Support Officer at Etihad Rail, said, “We are very proud to be opening up 50 additional job opportunities to Emirati employees through our local partners, in line with the directives of our Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Theyab bin Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

“As of today, approximately 80 per cent of our higher management structure is Emirati. Now that Stage Two of the national project is under way, we shall be recruiting from across all seven Emirates and the training, followed by suitable employment, will equip each one of them technically and professionally to facilitate their growth, enable them to become leading proponents of the transport and infrastructure industry.

“The main goal of the programme is to provide UAE national engineers with the necessary experience to implement strategic projects,” added Ahbabi. “It complements Etihad Rail’s existing employment, training and development strategies to recruit and develop UAE Nationals, ensuring that they become the leaders of tomorrow. Further opportunities and initiatives in support of Emiratisation will be introduced in the future as the national railway project progresses.”

Three years ago, Etihad Rail established a programme with ADVETI, the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, to propel Emirati graduates towards a fulfilling career in transport engineering and management. The first batch of Emirati students will be graduating next year after completing their studies with on-the-job work experience with Etihad Rail DB, the joint venture between Etihad Rail and Deutsche Bahn (DB), Europe’s largest rail freight business operating Stage One of the network. Participants are able to specialise in one of four specialisations: train captain, train controller, rolling stock technician and systems technician. A second batch of graduates, including four females, has since enrolled for the Diploma course, and they have joined the first group of 10 students, the success of whom has been a complimentary testament to the accomplishments of the Diploma programme.