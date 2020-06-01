Etihad Cabin Crew Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Monday announced the launch of its new ‘Etihad Wellness’ programme, an initiative that aims to give passengers peace of mind on all the health and safety measures that have been put in place for their flights.

As part of the new programme, Etihad will be introducing specially trained ambassadors, a first for the airline industry, who will provide passengers with all essential travel information for their flights.

Etihad Wellness initiatives will be communicated through an easy-to-use online guide highlighting the standards of cleanliness, health and hygiene being applied at every stage of their journey. This includes culinary hygiene at the airline’s catering facilities and food testing laboratory, aircraft cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight experience and product, crew interaction, arrival, and ground transportation.

“Providing for our guests, and their wellbeing, is one of Etihad’s core values… We must guarantee they can travel assured in the knowledge that we have every aspect of their journey with us covered,” said Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

“The Wellness Ambassadors will play an important role in delivering this. For us it is not simply about dealing with a new normal - this level of genuine and innovative customer care has always been part of Etihad’s DNA since our inception,” he added.

According to Etihad, wellness ambassadors will also be placed at Abu Dhabi International Airport and onboard flights once passenger services resume.

“When restrictions are fully lifted and travellers can once again enjoy the best our wonderful home has to offer, they can rest assured their trip will be to one of the cleanest and most well-maintained destinations in the world,” said Douglas.